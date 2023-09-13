3 family members sought in death of 10-year-old girl arrested in the UK after arriving from Pakistan

LONDON (AP) — Three family members of a 10-year-old girl who was found dead in her U.K. home have been arrested on suspicion of murder after they arrived in Britain on a flight from Pakistan. Sara Sharif was found dead with extensive injuries at her home in the southern outskirts of London on Aug. 10. British police identified her father Urfan Sharif, his partner Beinash Batool, and his brother Faisal Malik as people they wanted to speak to in the investigation. The three had travelled to Islamabad a day before police discovered the girl’s body. They were arrested by police in Pakistan earlier on Wednesday, and flown to Britain from Sialkot in eastern Punjab province.

