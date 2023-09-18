Dinner being held to raise money for Veterans Memorial Building

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A fundraiser is being held this Saturday to help raise money for the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building.

The fundraiser will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson in Pocatello.

The Veterans Memorial Building has stood for almost 100 years but is starting to show its age. The roof needs to be repaired, the foundation stabilized and everything in between. The fundraiser hopes to help keep the building around for another century.

For more information, email bcvma@yahoo.com or call 208-232-9960.