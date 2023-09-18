Fog sealing taking place on Pocatello roads this week

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Pocatello will be fog sealing their roads this week from Tuesday through Thursday.

The Street Operations crew will be fog-sealing the streets as listed below. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic and lanes/roads will be closed as work is performed, with restricted access to residents.

There will be no parking allowed on these streets from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until work is completed. Vehicles parked on the street will be towed to the nearest side street.

Residents are asked to clear the road in front of their house of any obstructions (i.e. basketball hoops, garbage containers, etc.). The schedule may be changed due to unforeseen circumstances such as weather or breakdowns.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and expect delays in the work areas.

Tuesday, September 19, 2023:

• La Brea St (El Rancho Blvd to Santa Anita Ave)

• Park Ave (Taney Ln to Wyldwood Ln)

• E Poplar St (Washington Ave to Pershing Ave)

• E Poplar St (Jefferson Ave to Washington Ave)

• Senora St (EOP (cul-de-sac) to Santa Anita Ave)

• Verdugo St (El Rancho Blvd to Santa Anita Ave)

• Walnut St (Hyde Ave to Jefferson Ave)

Wednesday, September 20, 2023:

• Taney Ln (Park Ave to Wyldwood Ln)

• Wayne Ave (Cedar St to Pine St)

• Wayne Ave (Cherry Ln to Alameda Rd)

• Willow Ln (Meadowbrook Ln to Wyldwood Ln)

• Michaud Ave (EOP (southwest) to Renee Ave)

• Sagewood Pl (EOP (south cul-de-sac) to Center St)

• Sorensen Ave (Maple St to Elm St)

• Yale St (Princeton Ave to Stanford Ave)

Thursday, September 21, 2023:

• Wyldwood Ln (EOP (east) to Meadowbrook Ln)

• University Dr (19th Ave to Terry St)

• Trapper Ct (EOP (cul-de-sac) to Summit Dr)

• Trevor St (Greenfield Dr to Andrew St)

• Saunter Ln (EOP (south cul-de-sac) to Trekker Ridge) • Remmington Rd (EOP (cul-de-sac) to EOP (Ridgewood)