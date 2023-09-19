Poet Afaa Michael Weaver wins $100,000 award for lifetime achievement
NEW YORK (AP) — Poet Afaa Michael Weaver has won a lifetime achievement honor presented by the Academy of American Poets. He’ll receive $100,000 for the Wallace Stevens Award. Weaver is the author of “Spirit Boxing,” “A Fire in the Hills” and “City of Eternal Spring.” The Stevens prize was among many American Poets Prizes announced Tuesday by the academy. Major Jackson was given the Academy of American Poets Fellowship. It includes a $25,000 stipend and a residency at the T.S. Eliot summer home in Gloucester, Massachusetts. Jackson recently published the collection “Razzle Dazzle.”