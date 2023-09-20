Ohio redistricting panel adopts GOP-drawn Statehouse maps for public discussion, as Democrats object

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Redistricting Commission has adopted new Republican-drawn Statehouse maps for public discussion. Several public meetings are expected over the next week. Democrats opposed the drawings, which create a 23-10 advantage for Republicans in the Ohio Senate, and a 62-37 advantage for Republicans in the Ohio House. GOP state Sen. Rob McColley said changes from past maps that were found unconstitutional were largely made after bipartisan input. The commission got back to work after Republican legislative leaders couldn’t agree on a co-chair. They ultimately picked Ohio Auditor Keith Faber. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was absent Wednesday after contracting COVID-19.

