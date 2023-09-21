Kauai boy wins national contest for stunning lizard photo

By Kathryn Doorey

Kauai, HAWAII (KITV) — Kauai boy Erickson Crim made national news last week for his photography skills.

His submission in The Week Junior’s Nature Photo Contest earned him publication of his photo, Waiting for Breakfast, on the back cover of the magazine!

His submission was selected out of nearly 2,000 others, and went out to homes around the country on September 15.

“This is a photo of one of the many anole lizards that lives in the bromeliad plants in my yard in Kauai,” explains 10-year-old Crim. “I often see lizards and geckos on the plants waiting for an insect to fly by.”

The magazine has two grand prize winners in two age categories, 8-10, and 11-14.

