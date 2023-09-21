Minnesota approves giant solar energy project near Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota officials have approved plans for the expansion of a solar energy project that a utility says will be one of the largest in the country with the capability of powering more than 150,000 homes. The state Public Utilities Commission on Thursday approved Xcel Energy’s expansion of the Sherco Solar project, adding a 250-megawatt array to a 460-megawatt array now under construction. The utility says all phases of the project will be finished by 2025. The expansion will cost about $406 million, bringing Xcel’s total investment in the project to more than $1 billion, the utility said. The commission also approved a plan for Xcel to buy electricity from a planned 100-megawatt solar project in northwestern Wisconsin.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.