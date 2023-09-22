Authorities search for suspect wanted in killing who was mistakenly released from Indianapolis jail

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man wanted for a 2021 killing in Minnesota was mistakenly released from jail in Indianapolis last week and authorities are now offering a reward as they continue searching for him. Twenty-eight-year-old Kevin Mason was arrested in Indianapolis on Sept. 11 but was released two days later, apparently due to a faulty records review by clerks with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The U.S. Marshals Office is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest. A reward poster states he may be in Indianapolis or the Minneapolis area. Mason is accused of fatally shooting a man in 2021 outside a Minneapolis church following a funeral.

