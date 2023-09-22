Energy Department announces $325M for batteries that can store clean electricity longer

The Energy Department will announce Friday a $325 million investment in new battery types that can help turn solar and wind energy into 24-hour power. The funds will be distributed among 15 projects in 17 states and the Red Lake Nation, a Native American tribe based in Minnesota. Batteries are increasingly being used to store surplus renewable energy to be used later, during times when there is no sunlight or wind. The department says these projects will protect more communities from blackouts and make energy more reliable and affordable.

