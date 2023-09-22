Federal judge again strikes down California law banning high capacity gun magazines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge has struck down a California law banning high-capacity gun magazines. U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez ruled Friday that California’s law was unconstitutional. The ruling will not take effect immediately. California Attorney General Rob Bonta has promised to appeal the decision. It is the second time Benitez has truck down the law. The first time he struck it down an appeals court reversed his decision. The U.S. Supreme Court last year issued a new standard for interpreting gun laws. The court ordered the case to be heard again in light of that new standard.

