Gov. Little, legislators to talk Idaho LAUNCH as program prepares to open applications

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Governor Little will speak with members of the media and students about the new Idaho LAUNCH grant program, which will begin accepting applications on October 3.

Idaho LAUNCH is a new, transformative approach to what resources the State of Idaho provides high school students after graduation. Beginning with the class of 2024, Idaho LAUNCH will provide students seeking in-demand careers with grants of up to $8,000, or 80% of tuition or fees.

Idaho LAUNCH grants aim to connect students with in-demand careers by helping cover the cost of any Idaho university, community college, career technical, or workforce training program.

The program is part of Governor Little’s “Idaho First” plan – proposed during his 2023 State of the State and Budget Address in early January.

Funding for the Idaho LAUNCH program comes from the $80 million Governor Little and his legislative partners secured during the 2022 Extraordinary Session last September.

With the $80 million, Governor Little and members of the Idaho Legislature aim to improve workforce education opportunities and fill in-demand career needs throughout the state. Recognizing that there are many pathways to Idaho jobs and that an educated workforce is an enormous asset for the state’s economy, the Governor’s ‘Idaho First’ plan recommended investing the $80 million into the Idaho LAUNCH program.

More information about Governor Little’s Idaho First priorities is available here.

More information about the Idaho LAUNCH program is available here.