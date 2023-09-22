Gun violence is the ultimate ‘superstorm,’ President Biden says as he announces new federal effort
By SEUNG MIN KIM and COLLEEN LONG
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he is determined to stop gun violence in the U.S. as he formally launches the first-ever federal office to be dedicated to uncovering solutions and supporting communities ravaged by shootings. The new office of gun violence prevention will be led by Vice President Kamala Harris, a former prosecutor. But the office is limited in what it can do. In order to tighten restrictions or pass a ban on so-called “assault weapons,” as Biden repeatedly called for, Congress would need to pass legislation.