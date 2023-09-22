Iowa man disappears on the day a jury finds him guilty of killing his wife

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — Police are searching for an Iowa man who failed to show up at his first-degree murder trial on the day a jury found him guilty of killing his wife. A judge issued an arrest warrant for Gregory Showalter Sr. after he missed the reading of the jury verdict. The Ottumwa Courier reports the 63-year-old Showalter had been out on bail since August 2021, when a judge allowed him to post 10% of his $250,000 bond as long as he attended court hearings and wore a GPS monitor. He had been charged with first-degree murder and other offenses in the strangulation death of his wife, 60-year-old Helen Showalter.

