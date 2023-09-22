Nebraska mother sentenced to 2 years in prison for giving abortion pills to pregnant daughter

A Nebraska mother who pleaded guilty to giving her teenage daughter pills for an abortion and helping to burn and conceal the fetus has been sentenced to two years in prison. Jessica Burgess pleaded guilty in July to tampering with human remains, false reporting and providing an abortion after at least 20 weeks of gestation, which is illegal in Nebraska. A judge on Friday sentenced 42-year-old Burgess to one year on each count, but two of the sentences will run concurrently. Burgess admitted to helping her then-17-year-old daughter end her pregnancy. Her daughter was sentenced in July to 90 days in jail and two years of probation for burning and burying the fetus.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.