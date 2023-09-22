White House preparing for government shutdown as House Republicans lack a viable endgame for funding

WASHINGT)N (AP) — The White House is preparing to direct federal agencies to get ready for a shutdown after House Republicans left town for the weekend with no viable plan to keep the government funded. Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Friday the House would return next week to start voting on the latest plan. He has just five days until the Sept. 30 deadline. A hard-right flank of Republicans has essentially seized control and is demanding spending cuts. The Republican McCarthy was unable to convince his rebellious flank to approve a temporary funding measure to prevent closures. Instead, House Republicans will try Tuesday to pass some of the individual spending bills in a typically lengthy process.

By JOSH BOAK, STEPHEN GROVES and LISA MASCARO Associated Press

