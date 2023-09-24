Facial recognition technology jailed a man for days. His lawsuit joins others from Black plaintiffs

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man says authorities wrongly arrested him based on a match generated by facial recognition technology. Randal Quran Reid filed a lawsuit this month against the Louisiana detective who sought his arrest warrant. Reid, who goes by Quran, says he spent six days in a Georgia jail before officials corrected their mistake. The detective, Andrew Bartholomew, declined to comment. Quran is among at least five Black plaintiffs who have sued law enforcement in recent years alleging they were wrongly arrested on the basis of facial recognition technology. Some states have limited its use as critics say it misidentifies people of color more than white people. Supporters say it’s a vital tool.

