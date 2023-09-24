We carry DNA from extinct cousins like Neanderthals. Science is now revealing their genetic legacy

More research is showing that we carry genes from other kinds of ancient humans, and their DNA affects our lives today. DNA research has found that our Homo sapiens ancestors mated with Neanderthals and Denisovans long ago. We were the only ones to survive, which may have to do with how our ancestors were able to adapt to many parts of the world. But we still carry these other groups in our genes. And a growing body of science is uncovering how their DNA affects us today. Neanderthal genes have been linked with our immune systems and COVID-19 response, while Denisovan genes may help adapt to high altitudes.

