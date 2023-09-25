After summer’s extreme weather, more Americans see climate change as a culprit, AP-NORC poll shows
By TAMMY WEBBER and LINLEY SANDERS
Associated Press
More Americans believe they’ve personally felt the impact of climate change because of recent extreme weather, including a summer that brought dangerous heat for much of the United States. That’s according to new polling from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. It found about 9 in 10 Americans say they have experienced at least one extreme weather event in the past five years compared to 79% who said that just a few months ago in April. And about three-quarters of those believe climate change is at least partly to blame. One poll respondent who endured Phoenix’s record heat wave this summer said it was the first time she’s felt afraid of the changing climate.