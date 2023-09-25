Biden administration announces $1.4 billion to improve rail safety and boost capacity in 35 states

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has awarded more than $1.4 billion to projects that improve railway safety and boost rail capacity, with much of the money coming from the 2021 infrastructure law. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement Monday that “these projects will make American rail safer, more reliable, and more resilient, delivering tangible benefits to dozens of communities where railroads are located” and strengthen supply chains. The money is funding 70 projects in 35 states and Washington, D.C. Railroad safety has become a concern nationwide since a Norfolk Southern train derailed in February and caught fire after spilling several hazardous chemicals. The White House says a possible government shutdown because of House Republicans would undermine railway safety.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.