Journalist killed in attack aimed at police in northern Mexico border town

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A journalist who ran a community Facebook news page has been killed in the northern Mexico border town of San Luis Rio Colorado, when he was apparently caught in the cross-fire of an attack aimed at police. Jesús Gutiérrez ran Notiface Prensa Digital De San Luis, a Facebook page that included recommendations for local businesses as well as local news stories. Prosecutors in the northern border state of Sonora say that Gutiérrez was talking with the police officers, who were his neighbors, when the attack happened Monday. Police say they group was hit by a hail of gunfire, killing one policeman and wounding the other three. They said Gutiérrez’ death was “collateral” to the attack on the police.

