Photo giant Getty took a leading AI image-maker to court. Now it’s also embracing the technology

Getty Images has a huge collection of stock photographs. But now it also has an artificial intelligence image-generator to make new images on the spot. The Seattle-based photo stock company is taking a two-pronged approach to the threat and opportunity that AI poses to its business. First, it sued a leading purveyor of AI-generated images earlier this year for what it alleged was “brazen infringement” of Getty’s image collection “on a staggering scale.” On Monday, it also joined the small but growing market of AI image makers with a new service that enables its customers to create novel images trained on Getty’s vast library of human-made photos.

