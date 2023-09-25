Texas Walmart shooter agrees to pay more than $5M to families over 2019 racist attack

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A white Texas gunman who killed 23 people in a racist attack on Hispanic shoppers at a Walmart in 2019 has agreed to pay more than $5 million to families of the victims. U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama signed off Monday on the amount that Patrick Crusius must pay in restitution. Crusius was sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences in July after pleading guilty to federal hate crime charges following one of the nation’s worst mass killings. Crusius still faces a separate trial in a Texas court that could end with him getting the death penalty.

