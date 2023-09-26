North Reading dog dies at Connecticut training facility, trainer accused of scam

By Web staff

NORTH READING, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Police are seeking a criminal summons for a woman who allegedly stole a North Reading client’s pet as part of a dog training scam. The dog was later found dead.

Police did not identify the 27-year-old old woman from Haddam, Connecticut. She is charged with felony counts of larceny over $1,200 by false pretense and obstruction/misleading a police officer.

On September 16, a pet owner in North Reading said their 3-year-old French bulldog was not returned by its trainer as scheduled.

Police said an investigation found the dog died around September 4. A necropsy determined the dog was emaciated when it died.

The trainer allegedly sent photos to the owner after the dog’s death that purportedly showed training activities.

According to North Reading Police, the woman made numerous false or misleading statements to officers.

Evidence will be heard before a clerk magistrate at a later date.

