3 dead after car being pursued by police crashes in Indianapolis minutes after police end pursuit

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say three people died when a car being chased by police in Indianapolis collided with another vehicle minutes after officers ended the pursuit. An Indiana state trooper began the pursuit Tuesday night when the driver of a Dodge Challenger fled the trooper’s attempt to pull it over for reckless driving. The pursuit lasted about 12 minutes before police ended it, only to learn about five minutes later about a serious crash involving two vehicles. The crash fatally injured a 14-year-old boy and a 32-year-old man who were passengers in the Challenger and a 21-year-old woman in the other car. Police say the driver of the Challenger was arrested.

