Bahrain says a third soldier has died after an attack this week by Yemeni rebels on the Saudi border

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bahrain’s military says a third soldier has died of his wounds after an attack by Yemeni rebels on a Bahraini contingent patrolling Saudi Arabia’s southern border. The attack on Monday, which also wounded a number of soldiers, threatened recent progress in winding down Saudi Arabia’s eight-year war against the Iran-aligned rebels, known as Houthis. The rebels have not commented on the attack. Bahrain and its close ally Saudi Arabia condemned the attack, and the Saudi-led military coalition said it had “the right to respond at the appropriate time and place.” Bahrain’s military said on its social media sites that the third soldier died Wednesday.

