Prosecutors say cheek swab from Gilgo Beach murder suspect adds to evidence of guilt

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Prosecutors say DNA from Gilgo Beach serial killing suspect Rex Heuermann’s cheek swab matches the DNA that authorities had previously collected from a pizza crust and used to link Heuermann to one of the victims. The 60-year-old Heurmann has been charged with murder in the killings of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. They are among of the women whose bodies were found along a remote beach highway on Long island. Heuermann has also been named as the the prime suspect in the death of a fourth woman. He pleaded not guilty after his July 13 arrest and has been held without bail.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.