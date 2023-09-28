David Montgomery runs wild as Lions beat Packers 34-20 to take early command of NFC North

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — David Montgomery rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns, and the Detroit Lions asserted themselves as the team to beat in the NFC North, dominating the first half and beating the Green Bay Packers 34-20. Montgomery carried the ball 32 times after he sat out the Lions’ victory over Atlanta last Sunday with a thigh bruise. He became the first Lion to rush for three touchdowns at Green Bay and the first Detroit player to top 100 yards rushing with three TDs since James Stewart in 2000. The Lions beat the Packers for the fourth straight time, a streak that includes the final game of last season.

