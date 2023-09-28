Man arrested in shooting at Lil Baby concert in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested in a shooting that wounded one person at a Memphis concert headlined by rapper Lil Baby. Police say 22-year-old Kevin Young was arrested Wednesday on charges including reckless endangerment at a home in Memphis. Police responded to the Sept. 7 shooting at the FedExForum, located near the popular Beale Street tourist destination. The 19,000-seat arena is home to the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies and the University of Memphis men’s basketball team. It is also used as a concert venue. Lil Baby was rushed off the stage when shots were fired. Online court records do not list a lawyer for Young.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.