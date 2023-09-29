Fourth soldier from Bahrain dies of wounds after Yemen’s Houthi rebels attack troops on Saudi border

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fourth Bahraini soldier has died of his wounds after an attack earlier this week by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeted forces patrolling Saudi Arabia’s southern border. The state-run Bahrain News Agency, citing a military statement Friday night, identified the slain soldier as 1st Lt. Hamad Khalifa al-Kubaisi. Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have not claimed the attack. The attack on Monday, which also wounded a number of soldiers, threatened recent progress in winding down Saudi Arabia’s eight-year war against the Houthis. Yemen’s war began in 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015. The war has killed more than 150,000 people, including fighters and civilians. It also created one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters, killing tens of thousands more.

