Storm floods New York City area, pouring into subways and swamping streets in rush-hour mess
NEW YORK (AP) — A potent rush-hour rainstorm has swamped the New York metropolitan area. The deluge Friday shut down swaths of the subway system, flooded some streets and highways, and cut off access to at least one terminal at LaGuardia Airport. New York Gov. Kathy says up to 5 inches of rain fell in parts of the region had fell in the region overnight, and as much as 7 inches more is expected throughout the day. She’s calling it a dangerous, life-threatening storm.