U2 concert uses stunning visuals to open massive Sphere venue in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two helicopters zoomed through the starlit skies before producing spotlights over a Las Vegas desert and U2 frontman Bono, who kneeled to ground while singing “Vertigo.” This scene may seem customary, but the visuals were created by floor-to-ceiling graphics inside the immersive Sphere. It was one of the several impressive moments during U2’s “UV Achtung Baby” first residency show at the high-tech, globe-shaped venue, which opened Friday night. The legendary rock band performed for two hours inside the massive state-of-the-art spherical venue. Throughout the night, U2 took 18,000 attendees on a musical journey accompanied by a plethora of attractive visuals.

