Attorney General Garland says in interview he’d resign if Biden asked him to take action on Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland says in an interview that he would resign if asked by President Joe Biden to take action against Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump. But he doesn’t think he’ll be put in that position. He said in an interview with CBS “60 Minutes” aired Sunday that “I am sure that that will not happen, but I would not do anything in that regard. And if necessary, I would resign.” Garland has spoken only sparingly about the cases but dismissed on Sunday claims by Trump and his supporters that the cases were timed to ruin his chances to be president in 2024.

