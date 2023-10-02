Work starts on turning Adolf Hitler’s birthplace in Austria into a police station

BRAUNAU AM INN, Austria (AP) — Work has started on turning the house in Austria where Adolf Hitler was born in 1889 into a police station. The project is meant to make it unattractive as a site of pilgrimage for people who glorify the Nazi dictator. The decision on the future of the building in Braunau am Inn, a town on the border with Germany, was made in late 2019. Plans call for a police station, the district police headquarters and a security academy branch where police officers will get human rights training. On Monday, workers put up fencing and started taking measurements for the construction work.

