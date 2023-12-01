5 takeaways from AP’s Black attorneys general interviews about race, justice and politics

BOSTON (AP) — In wide-ranging interviews with The Associated Press, six sitting Black attorneys general discussed the challenges and opportunities of serving as the top law enforcement officer in their respective states. They have been at the forefront of criminal justice reform, emerging as prominent figures on democracy issues as they attempt to gain broader public trust, a component many see as essential to achieving greater public safety. Though communicate and collaborate, they are not monolithic and don’t see representation as the end-all-be-all in their work. They are most interested in achieving racial justice outcomes.

