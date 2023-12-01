Mississippi sheriff changes policies after violent abuse. Victims say it’s to escape accountability

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Attorneys for the victims of a racist episode of police torture say new policies unveiled by a Mississippi sheriff’s department this week were introduced so the sheriff can escape liability in a civil lawsuit and forestall a federal probe. Criminal sentencing for six former law officers is scheduled for January. A $400 million lawsuit against them and Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey is still pending. Bailey’s department unveiled a new policy manual Tuesday. The policies took effect on Nov. 20, the same day attorneys for torture victims Michael Jenkins and Eddie Parker amended their June civil lawsuit.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

