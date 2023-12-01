Ronaldo walks off to chants of ‘Messi, Messi’ as his team loses 3-0 in Riyadh derby

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo walked off the field with the gleeful chants of “Messi, Messi, Messi!” ringing in his ears from delighted Al-Hilal fans. They had just watched their Saudi Pro League team beat the Portugal superstar’s Al-Nassr 3-0 in the Riyadh Derby on Friday. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner may have finished on the losing team with Aleksandar Mitrovic scoring twice after fellow Serbian Sergej Milinkovic-Savic opened for Al-Hilal. But Ronaldo still remains the focus of attention in Saudi Arabian soccer and everyone knows it.

