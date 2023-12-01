The first snowfall is reminding drivers to check on their tires

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — With a fresh coat of snow on the ground, Idahoans are thinking more about driving in winter conditions. As a result, local tire shops are seeing the usual trend that happens with the first snowfall — more business.



Tanner Landon, owner of Fred and Wayne’s tire and car care center in Idaho Falls, says he is seeing a greater number of customers looking to get a full set of winter tires.



“Think about your tires and give them a good check, especially since we've got new drivers out there," he said. When we do see the snow and we got ice on the road, always wake up a little bit earlier, take your time getting to work, be safe out there. Give yourself a little bit more time to get there.”



While greater business is good news for tire shops, it also means extended wait times for customers. A full tire change typically takes between 45 minutes to an hour, not to mention the service wait time. But, Tanner says making the switch to winter tires is still a good idea.



“So you got a softer compound on the snow tires,” he explained. “You've got more swiping in them which allows them to flex and grip the road a little bit better.”



Another popular service this time of year is car battery replacement. Matthew Conde with AAA Idaho says extreme temperatures can have a negative impact on battery life.



“Extreme heat and extreme cold both can affect the life of the battery, which we deal with both here in Idaho,” Conde said. “So, it's important to keep an eye on your battery. We recommend having it checked every six months after you hit that three year mark just to make sure that things are still good.”



The acronym BET can help you remember your basic car maintenance needs. Conde says you can "bet" your vehicle will run smoother if you check these three things before hitting the road:



B – Battery



E – Engine



T – Tires



“So you always want to get under the hood once in a while, make sure that there's not any issues with hoses, belts, anything you see that's loose or cracking or doing things it shouldn't be doing,” Conde said.

Courtesy: AAA Idaho



In a new survey poll, AAA Foundation is also reporting the latest statistics for their Traffic Safety Culture Index. TSCI uses self-reported information from drivers across the state to better understand attitudes about several dangerous behaviors and people’s willingness to engage in them.

The survey results showed that a high number of drivers look down upon distracted driving habits. But, it also found that those same drivers had engaged in an unsafe driving habit within the past 30 days.

As snowy days continue in Idaho, be sure to practice safe driving and prepare your vehicle for the winter ahead.