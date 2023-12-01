Trump attorney says trial during campaign would be ‘election interference’ if he is GOP nominee

ATLANTA (AP) — An attorney for former President Donald Trump says it would amount to “election interference” if his client is the Republican nominee for president while on trial in Georgia in the months running up to the general election. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee opened the door for discussion on trial timing while considering requests by two of the former president’s co-defendants to delay certain pretrial deadlines. But he said he didn’t plan to immediately make any decisions on a trial date.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.