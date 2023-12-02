London police make arrests as pro-Palestinian supporters stage events across Britain

LONDON (AP) — Police in London say they’ve arrested two people during pro-Palestinian events, part of a “day of action” organized by campaigners around Britain. The Metropolitan Police say a man was arrested in south London on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offense for holding a placard. Police say other protesters surrounded officers and blocked a police vehicle from driving away. They say a teenage boy was arrested for damaging a police vehicle. In contrast to demonstrations on previous weekends since the Israel-Hamas war began, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign called for a “day of action” with events held across the U.K.

