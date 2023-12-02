Romanian guru suspected of running international sex sect handed preliminary charges with 14 others

PARIS (AP) — A 71-year-old Romanian yoga guru and 14 others have been handed preliminary charges by a Paris magistrate on a raft of counts linked to an international ring that for years allegedly subjected followers seeking enlightenment to sexual exploitation. The Paris prosecutor’s office said that six of the 15 people interrogated were ordered held on Friday and nine others freed but under judicial surveillance. Guru Gregorian Bivolaru, whose arrest this week ended a years-long manhunt, was among those charged. The arrests occured in the Paris region with 26 people whom authorities described as sect victims of his tantric yoga school freed.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.