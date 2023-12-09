Workshop collapses in southern China, killing 6 and injuring 3

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in southern China say a workshop built from steel sheets collapsed, killing six people and injuring three others. An investigation is underway into the cause of Saturday’s accident in Guizhou province. The three injured people remained hospitalized as of late Saturday and there were no updates on their condition Sunday. Building collapses are not uncommon in China, where structures are sometimes thrown up without lawfully obtaining proper permits and safety standards are often ignored. The illegal addition of extra floors and failure to use reinforcement is often blamed for such disasters. An increase in the number of collapses of self-built buildings in recent years has prompted calls for additional checks to uncover weaknesses.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.