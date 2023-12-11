Hunter Biden pushes for dismissal of gun case, saying law violates the Second Amendment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden is pushing back against gun charges filed against him, challenging the case as unconstitutional and politically motivated. His defense attorney argued Monday the gun case should be tossed out because an appeals court found the law violates the Second Amendment under new Supreme Court standards. Abbe Lowell also contends the charges against President Joe Biden’s son violated immunity provisions that prosecutors previously agreed to in a plea deal they abandoned after Republicans slammed it as a “sweetheart deal.” Prosecutors have previously said the immunity provisions are now defunct along with the rest of the agreement that imploded over the summer. They have until January to respond to Hunter Biden’s other arguments.

