Auto union boss urges New Jersey lawmakers to pass casino smoking ban

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Shawn Fain, the international president of the United Auto Workers union, recently won large raises for his workers. Now he’s taking aim at a new target: New Jersey lawmakers who are delaying votes on a bill to ban smoking in Atlantic City’s casinos. The head of the powerful union represents workers at three casinos. He’s urging legislators to move the bill forward in a scheduled hearing Thursday. Many casino workers have been pushing for three years for a smoking ban, which the casinos oppose on economic grounds. The casinos propose enclosed smoking rooms as a compromise, but the UAW rejects that proposal.

