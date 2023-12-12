Georgia and Alabama propose a deal to settle their water war over the Chattahoochee River

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia and Alabama are proposing a deal to settle their water war over the Chattahoochee River. If approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the deal would provide for minimum water flows at two points along the river. However, the proposal doesn’t address objections from groups in Florida over how much water flows into the environmentally sensitive Apalachicola River. For Alabama, the deal would provide some certainty for major water users. For Georgia, the proposal clears away one remaining lawsuit challenging its effort to guarantee a water supply for much of metro Atlanta. Alabama, Florida and Georgia have been suing each other over water flows for almost 25 years.

