Suspect in fatal grocery store shooting leaves behind debit card, leading to his arrest

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police in Gary, Indiana, say a debit card left behind at the scene of a fatal shooting helped officers track down and arrest a man suspected of killing a fellow customer at a grocery store. The violence Monday evening was caught on the store’s surveillance camera. Two men in their 40s can be seen getting into a fight near the check-out. One man pulls a gun and shoots the other. He then picks up his items, walks around the victim’s body and exits the store. Witnesses told police the suspect forgot his debit card at the cash register. Officers identified him as a 44-year-old from Gary. He was arrested while walking nearby.

