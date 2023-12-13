A military court convicts Tunisian opposition activist Chaima Issa of undermining security

PARIS (AP) — The lawyer for a prominent opposition activist in Tunisia says a military court has convicted his client of undermining state security. He told The Associated Press that the court gave Chaima Issa a suspended one-year prison sentence on Wednesday and an appeal of the verdict is planned. Issa is a senior figure in a coalition of parties opposed to Tunisian President Kais Saied. Prosecutors put her under investigation after she criticized authorities on the North African nation’s most prominent radio station in February. She was jailed from that month to July. Issa and human rights groups have criticized the charges as politically motivated.

