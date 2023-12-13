Commuters stranded in traffic for hours after partial bridge shutdown in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The sudden westbound closure of one of the busiest bridges in Rhode Island has stranded commuters for hours and sent others driving way off their normal path as the state’s congressional delegation sought federal funds to speed up emergency repairs. State authorities said a critical structural failure in the Washington Bridge resulted in the closure late Monday afternoon. The bridge carries Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River from Providence to East Providence and serves as a key gateway to the state’s largest city. The repair work could take months. Gov. Dan McKee planned to give an update on the response on Wednesday afternoon.

