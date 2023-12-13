New EU gig worker rules will sort out who should get the benefits of full-time employees

LONDON (AP) — In a bid to improve working conditions for people who deliver food and offer rides through smartphone apps, the European Union gave provisional approval to new rules for gig economy workers. The European Parliament and the bloc’s 27 member countries agreed Wednesday on rules that will determine who should get the benefits of full-time employees and restrict the way online platforms use algorithms to manage their workers. The platform worker directive seeks to improve working conditions for the growing number of gig economy workers, while also raising accountability and transparency for apps that rely on independent contractors to deliver food and provide rides. The rules still need to be ratified by the lawmakers and member states.

