Gunmen kill 11 people, injure several others in an attack on a police station in Iran, state TV says

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian state TV says suspected members of a separatist group have killed 11 people and injured several others in a nighttime attack on a police station in southeastern Iran. The deputy governor of Sistan and Baluchistan province says senior police officers and soldiers were killed in the attack in Rask, about 875 miles southwest of Tehran. He says police killed several of the attackers in a shootout. State TV blamed the attack on Jaish al-Adl, a separatist group. In 2019, Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing on a bus that killed 27 members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard force. In recent months, militants and small separatist groups have attacked police stations as part of a low-level insurgency against the government.

