NCAA says a redshirt eligibility rule still applies, fears free agency if it loses transfer suit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — College basketball programs with athletes who have transferred two or more times previously are consulting their legal teams about whether to let them play. A federal judge’s temporary restraining order against the NCAA says athletes who previously were denied the chance to play immediately can compete in games for 14 days. Some schools are consulting with their legal teams to determine the next steps. A document circulated by the NCAA clarifies that if the court’s decision is reversed, players who compete during the two-week window would be using a season of eligibility. The NCAA suggests the lawsuit also would open college athletics to free agency.

